Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 12.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $880,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

