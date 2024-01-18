Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan Sells 4,133 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

