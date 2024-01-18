Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

