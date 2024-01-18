Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,290 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 800,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 228,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,642.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

