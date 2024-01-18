Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

