Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $894,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Confluent Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

