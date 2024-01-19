552 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $571.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $167.31 and a 52-week high of $576.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.46.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

