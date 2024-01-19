Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,673,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CW opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $224.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $205.34.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

