Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,106 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.