Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

