Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.34% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

