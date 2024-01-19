Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $611.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

