Allworth Financial LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

