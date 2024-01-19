Allworth Financial LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.28% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

