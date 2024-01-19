Allworth Financial LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.