Allworth Financial LP Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $108.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

