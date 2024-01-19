Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

