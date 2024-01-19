Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,050 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $83.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

