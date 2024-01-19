Allworth Financial LP Purchases 997 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AOR opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

