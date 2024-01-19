Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $125.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.