Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,408 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

