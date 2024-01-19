Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,169 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

