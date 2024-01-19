Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 4,257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $161.18 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.