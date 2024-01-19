Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.82 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.