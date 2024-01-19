Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

