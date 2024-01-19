Assetmark Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HCA opened at $284.82 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

