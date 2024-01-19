Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,856 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $24.10 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $131.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.