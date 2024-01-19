Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.