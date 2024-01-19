Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

