Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

PCH opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

