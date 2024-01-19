Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assurant by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.58 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

