Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,170 shares of company stock worth $5,422,292. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $241.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

