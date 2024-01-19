Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Belden by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

