BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $734.98 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.