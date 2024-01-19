Brian Deschuytner Sells 9,327 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

