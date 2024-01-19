Brian Deschuytner Sells 9,327 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %
Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
