Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Bunge Global worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $94.11 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

