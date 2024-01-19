Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2,444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 376,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 361,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

