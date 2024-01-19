CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $571.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $167.31 and a 52 week high of $576.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.46.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

