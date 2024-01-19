Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

