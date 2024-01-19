Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen Acquires 45,000 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$15,210.00 ($10,140.00).

Nova Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Get Nova Minerals alerts:

Nova Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project, a 35km long corridor of 20 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel gold project in the north; and the RPM gold project in the south located in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.