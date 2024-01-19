CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

V.F. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

