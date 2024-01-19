CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

