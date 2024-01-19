CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

FMC Stock Down 0.8 %

FMC stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.