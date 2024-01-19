CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $815,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $392.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.69 and a 200-day moving average of $378.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.25 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

