CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $819,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $478,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 93.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

