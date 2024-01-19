CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,081,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 145,027 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PDS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $768.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

