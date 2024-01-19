CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 869 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.