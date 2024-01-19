CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 836 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1,914.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

