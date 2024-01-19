Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,799 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Clarivate worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $9,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clarivate by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,955 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

