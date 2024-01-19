CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 23,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.56 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 218,183 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

