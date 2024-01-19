Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.33% of Concrete Pumping worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,072.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.80 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.08 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

